The UBports community this week released Ubuntu Touch OTA-17 as the latest version of this Ubuntu smartphone/tablet spin that is currently supporting more than two dozen different devices.
Ubuntu Touch OTA-17 brings support for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro and Xiaomi Redmi 3s/3x/3sp devices on top of exisiting devices supported. Ubuntu Touch OTA-17 also brings support for near-field communication (NFC) hardware where it's supported by devices with the Android 9 hardware compatibility layer. Ubuntu Touch OTA-17 also brings various camera software fixes, a Macedonian keyboard layout, and upgrades from Mir 1.2 to Mir 1.8.1.
Ubuntu Touch OTA-17 remains powered by the rather dated Ubuntu 16.04 LTS stack... The transition to Ubuntu 20.04 LTS as the Ubuntu Touch base remains ongoing. With being focused on the Ubuntu 20.04 transition is why OTA-17 is rather light in terms of changes. Ubuntu Touch OTA-18 as their next release is expected to still be powered by Ubuntu 16.04 but they are happy with the progress being made towards the eventual 20.04 migration.
More details on the Ubuntu Touch OTA-17 release via UBports.com. The project also posted their Q&A 100 for more information on their current happenings around this Linux-powered mobile platform.
