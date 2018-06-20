Ubuntu Developers Working On Improvements To GNOME Software Store

Canonical/Ubuntu developers are working on improvements to the GNOME Software "app store" and recently held an in-person design sprint along with one upstream GNOME developer for coming up with improvements.The Ubuntu developers working on improvements to GNOME Software were joined by prolific GNOME contributor Richard Hughes for brainstorming improvements to better GNOME Software over the months to come.Among the ideas they are pursuing is the ability to showcase "verified publishers" within the GNOME Software store to indicate more trusted packages, a way to report bugs/problems with the software through GNOME Software, a better layout and theme customization options for software publishers, and a refreshed "home" screen. This new home screen could possibly show related applications to what you already have installed on your system and other personalized recommendations.

Canonical is hoping to get their changes upstreamed in GNOME Software once they are developed. Basic details on their GNOME Software plans can be found via this Ubuntu blog post