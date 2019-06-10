Ubuntu 18.04 LTS With Latest GNOME Update Now Plays Nicely For 120~144Hz Displays
Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 10 June 2019 at 09:37 AM EDT. 1 Comment
For those running Ubuntu 18.04 LTS with the default GNOME Shell desktop experience, the latest stable release update of Mutter now fixes the support for running on high refresh rate (above 60Hz) displays.

Ubuntu 18.04's GNOME desktop had been capped to running at 60Hz. The non-60Hz support had been fixed upstreamed but only as of this past week was patched for GNOME 3.28 used by the Bionic Beaver.

With the growing number of 120Hz and 144Hz displays, this is good news for those running Ubuntu to have the smoother experience now without having to wait for the next Ubuntu release. The support was already SRU'ed for Ubuntu 18.10 and 19.04 as well while hit the LTS release with this update with the work stemming from this bug report.
