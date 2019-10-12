Google USB-C Titan Security Keys Begin Shipping Tomorrow

Google announced their new USB-C Titan Security Key will begin shipping tomorrow for offering two-factor authentication support with not only Android devices but all the major operating systems as well.
The USB-C Titan Security Key is being manufactured by well known 2FA key provider Yubico. This new security key is using the same chip and firmware currently used by Google's existing USB-A/NFC and Bluetooth/NFC/USB Titan Security Key models.
The Titan Security Keys work well on Linux aside from possibly needing a new udev rule depending upon your distribution. Considering this USB-C version relies on the same firmware and security chip as existing Titan products, the Linux support should still be in good order.
The USB-C security key will be available at $40 USD and begins shipping on Tuesday. More details via the Google Security Blog.
