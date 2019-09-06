Turbostat Utility Sees Late Updates In Linux 5.3
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 6 September 2019 at 06:21 AM EDT. Add A Comment
HARDWARE --
The Turbostat utility that lives within the Linux kernel source tree for reporting various power/frequency metrics on x86_64 processors saw some late updates merged last weekend for the upcoming Linux 5.3 kernel.

The Turbostat updates that landed last week include:

- Support for Hygon Dhyana Family 18h (the Chinese spinoff of Zen through the AMD joint venture) so there is now the RAPL (run-time average power limiting) capability in place and reporting the correct energy usage and total package power.

- Intel Icelake NNPI support.

- A fix for Intel Haswell ULT (ultrabook) systems as that Haswell core support regressed.

- Support for Intel Jacobsville, the Goldmont Plus successor making use of the Tremont cores.

- Reduced jitter in Turbostat by making interval calculations per thread.

- Various other fixes.

For those that have never played with the Turbostat utility, you can learn more from the man page.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Hardware News
ARM-Powered Lenovo Yoga C630 Laptop To See Better Support With Linux 5.4
Librem 5 Will Begin Shipping In The Weeks Ahead, But Varying Quality Over Months Ahead
PinePhone Remains On Track For Shipping In The Months Ahead
NAS Parallel Benchmarks: EPYC 7601 vs. EPYC 7742 vs. Xeon Platinum 8280
UPower 0.99.11 Released As v1.0 Remains Elusive
The EOMA68 Upgradeable ARM Board Faces Another Setback: HDMI Connectors Don't Fit
Popular News This Week
AMD Ryzen 9 3900X Power Usage Is Running Measurably Higher On Linux Than Windows
The Existing Linux exFAT Code Is "Horrible" But Could Soon Be In Staging
Google Releases Android 10 With "Vulkan Everywhere", Privacy Improvements
AMD Is Hiring For Coreboot Development, Sponsoring Open-Source Firmware Conference
Microsoft Publishes exFAT Specification, Encourages Linux Support
Firefox 69 Gearing Up For Release With Linux Performance Improvements