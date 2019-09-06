The Turbostat utility that lives within the Linux kernel source tree for reporting various power/frequency metrics on x86_64 processors saw some late updates merged last weekend for the upcoming Linux 5.3 kernel.
The Turbostat updates that landed last week include:
- Support for Hygon Dhyana Family 18h (the Chinese spinoff of Zen through the AMD joint venture) so there is now the RAPL (run-time average power limiting) capability in place and reporting the correct energy usage and total package power.
- Intel Icelake NNPI support.
- A fix for Intel Haswell ULT (ultrabook) systems as that Haswell core support regressed.
- Support for Intel Jacobsville, the Goldmont Plus successor making use of the Tremont cores.
- Reduced jitter in Turbostat by making interval calculations per thread.
- Various other fixes.
For those that have never played with the Turbostat utility, you can learn more from the man page.
Add A Comment