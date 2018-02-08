Maintainers of openSUSE Tumbleweed rolling-release packages continue in being very punctual with their package updates.
Besides Project Neon and friends, if looking for a tier-one Linux distribution with KDE Plasma 5.12 LTS that just shipped on Tuesday, it's already available within openSUSE Tumbleweed. The bleeding-edge KDE packages are now available for those riding the Tumbleweed.
OpenSUSE Tumbleweed has also already moved onto offering Mesa 18.0, which is still in the release candidate phase but will formally be out in the days ahead.
Some other recent updates in Tumbleweed include LibreOffice 6.0.0.3, Linux 4.15.1, AppStream, YaST, cryptsetup, gfxboot, and plenty of other packages.
A complete run-down of the latest openSUSE Tumbleweed updates can be found via news.opensuse.org.
