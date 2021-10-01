Tow-Boot Sees New Release As User-Friendly U-Boot Distribution
Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 6 March 2022 at 06:07 AM EST. Add A Comment
The open-source Tow-Boot project has been in development now for about one year as a "user-friendly" distribution of the U-Boot bootloader.

Tow-Boot also describes itself as an "opinionated distribution of U-Boot" and this week marks the project's newest release for this GPLv2+ licensed embedded bootloader.


Notable with this new "2021.10-004" release is adding support for the PinePhone and PinePhone Pro as well as the RockPi4 and Zero2 single board computers. As part of bringing Tow-Boot to the PinePhone, there is now a phone/tablet optimized user experience that makes it easier to interact with this bootloader for such devices.

Tow-Boot 2021.10-004 also improves its build infrastructure, fixes operating system boot order handling, and has other improvements/fixes too.

More details on Tow-Boot 2021.10-004 via GitHub. More details on the project at Tow-Boot.org.
