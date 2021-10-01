Tow-Boot Sees New Release As User-Friendly U-Boot Distribution

The open-source Tow-Boot project has been in development now for about one year as a "user-friendly" distribution of the U-Boot bootloader.
Tow-Boot also describes itself as an "opinionated distribution of U-Boot" and this week marks the project's newest release for this GPLv2+ licensed embedded bootloader.
Notable with this new "2021.10-004" release is adding support for the PinePhone and PinePhone Pro as well as the RockPi4 and Zero2 single board computers. As part of bringing Tow-Boot to the PinePhone, there is now a phone/tablet optimized user experience that makes it easier to interact with this bootloader for such devices.
Tow-Boot 2021.10-004 also improves its build infrastructure, fixes operating system boot order handling, and has other improvements/fixes too.
More details on Tow-Boot 2021.10-004 via GitHub. More details on the project at Tow-Boot.org.
