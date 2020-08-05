Intel Tiger Lake OpenCL Support On Linux Now Considered Production Ready
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 5 August 2020 at 01:54 AM EDT. Add A Comment
INTEL --
With all the recent work on Intel's open-source compute stack around the vector back-end and GPU code generation with their ISPC compiler there was another significant milestone achieved that went unnoticed until spotting the change a few days ago.

The open-source Intel Compute Runtime in the past two weeks now has "production" ready OpenCL support for the forthcoming Gen12 Tiger Lake graphics. That's good news with Tiger Lake laptops expected to market soon.

Up until the Intel Compute Runtime 20.29.17408 release two weeks ago, the Tiger Lake OpenCL support in the documentation was always marked as "early support" but is now promoted to "production" in matching that of prior generations of Intel graphics hardware. The Intel oneAPI Level Zero support for Tiger Lake meanwhile remains at the "early support" state.

This open-source Intel compute stack is exposing OpenCL 3.0 support for Tiger Lake right now while Broadwell through Ice Lake is at OpenCL 2.1. Intel engineers have said that OpenCL 3.0 support will come to prior generations of hardware once the OpenCL 3.0 specification is finalized. While under the provisional specification, OpenCL 3.0 so far was just turned on for next-generation Tiger Lake / Gen12 even though OpenCL 2.x hardware/drivers can implement CL 3.0. Thankfully when the CL 3.0 specification is firmed up later this year we should see punctual official OpenCL 3.0 support for those targets back to Skylake if not Broadwell too.

The support matrix for oneAPI Level Zero and OpenCL can be found via the compute-runtime releases.
Add A Comment
Related News
Intel's Open-Source H.265/HEVC Encoder Sees First Release Of 2020
Intel ISPC 1.14 Released With Initial GPU Offloading Support
Intel Brings IBM POWER CPU Support To Their Deep Neural Network Library
Intel PMT Framework + Tiger Lake Telemetry Support Updated For Linux
Intel ISPC Compiler Lands GPU Code Generation Support
Intel Prepping Bus Lock Detection For Linux To Avoid This Performance Pitfall
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Microsoft Engineer Proposes "TRAMPFD" For Improving Linux Security
Eight Great Features Of Linux 5.8
Nano 5.0 Released As A Big Feature Update To This Easy-To-Use Terminal Text Editor
Kernel Developers Work To Block NVIDIA "GPL Condom" Effort Around New NetGPU Code
BootHole Blows Hole In GRUB2 Bootloader Security, Including UEFI SecureBoot
System76 Talks Up Their Forthcoming Linux Keyboard
Systemd 246 Released With Many Changes
L1d Flushing Patches Revived After It Was Rejected From Linux 5.8 As "Beyond Stupid"