Earlier this year Canonical announced they would be pulling 32-bit support from Ubuntu ahead of next year's 20.04 LTS. But following public backlash, they stepped back to provide 32-bit support for select packages. Today they announced the 199 32-bit packages that will continue to be supported through Ubuntu 20.04 LTS.
Based upon popularity when looking at i386 packages that are not x86_64 (AMD64) packaged as well as feedback from their customers/partners, they have come up with a list of the 32-bit packages they will continue to support. Their list is 52 packages but with dependencies comes out to about 199 packages in the i386 realm they will continue to support.
The 32-bit packages they will continue to support include the likes of Wine, older open-source id Software game builds like Quake 4 and ET:QW, Fenix, ZSNES, Valve's Steam client, and a variety of 32-bit libraries that are used by Steam and other software.
The list of supported 32-bit packages through the Ubuntu 20.04 Long Term Support release are listed on discourse.ubuntu.com.
4 Comments