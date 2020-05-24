TUXEDO Computers Launches Their First AMD Linux Laptop
Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 24 May 2020 at 06:35 AM EDT. 5 Comments
TUXEDO Computers has launched their first AMD-powered Linux laptop! The excitement quickly faded though when seeing it's not a Renoir design.

While announcing the TUXEDO Book BA15 this weekend as their first AMD laptop, sadly it's based on a Ryzen 5 3500U and not the current Ryzen 4000 series with its mighty impressive performance and power efficiency gains thanks to the Zen 2 CPU cores. This though still should be a decent showing with the Ryzen 5 3500U with Vega graphics, metal chassis, 91 Wh battery, up to two SSDs, up to 32GB RAM, and 15.6-inch 1080p display. But given the timing just a shame it's not a current generation Ryzen 4000 laptop given the enticing performance from the latest hardware. Also a bummer with this design is that it seems to be relying upon single channel memory.


More details on the TUXEDO Book BA15 can be found at TUXEDOComputers.com. Pricing starts at 859 EUR for the configuration with 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD storage.

For those looking for a Ryzen 4000 series Linux laptop, I continue to be quite happy with the Ryzen 7 4700U with the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 from its build quality to performance. Renoir is running well on Linux when say using Ubuntu 20.04 LTS and then upgrading to Linux 5.6~5.7 for the graphics support and battery sensors while the last big holdout is the k10temp support hitting Linux 5.8. The Ryzen 4000 mobile performance is quite incredible.
