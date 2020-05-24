TUXEDO Computers Launches Their First AMD Linux Laptop

TUXEDO Computers has launched their first AMD-powered Linux laptop! The excitement quickly faded though when seeing it's not a Renoir design.While announcing the TUXEDO Book BA15 this weekend as their first AMD laptop, sadly it's based on a Ryzen 5 3500U and not the current Ryzen 4000 series with its mighty impressive performance and power efficiency gains thanks to the Zen 2 CPU cores. This though still should be a decent showing with the Ryzen 5 3500U with Vega graphics, metal chassis, 91 Wh battery, up to two SSDs, up to 32GB RAM, and 15.6-inch 1080p display. But given the timing just a shame it's not a current generation Ryzen 4000 laptop given the enticing performance from the latest hardware. Also a bummer with this design is that it seems to be relying upon single channel memory.

More details on the TUXEDO Book BA15 can be found at TUXEDOComputers.com . Pricing starts at 859 EUR for the configuration with 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD storage.For those looking for a Ryzen 4000 series Linux laptop, I continue to be quite happy with the Ryzen 7 4700U with the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 from its build quality to performance. Renoir is running well on Linux when say using Ubuntu 20.04 LTS and then upgrading to Linux 5.6~5.7 for the graphics support and battery sensors while the last big holdout is the k10temp support hitting Linux 5.8. The Ryzen 4000 mobile performance is quite incredible.