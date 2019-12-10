The Open-Source Qualcomm "TURNIP" Vulkan Driver Adds Important Performance Feature
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 10 December 2019 at 02:00 AM EST. Add A Comment
MESA --
The TURNIP Mesa Vulkan driver providing support for recent Qualcomm Adreno graphics processors and akin to the Freedreno Gallium3D driver has added an important performance-boosting feature.

Thanks to Jonathan Marek who has been driving much of the TURNIP driver advancements in recent time is now hardware binning support. The nearly 400 lines of code implement hardware binning as an important performance sensitive feature.

No performance numbers were shared as part of this TURNIP driver commit to Mesa 20.0, but if going by when Freedreno added hardware binning for Adreno 600 series with that OpenGL driver, it yielded 20~30% better performance for games like Xonotic and SuperTuxKart. At least for geometry-heavy Vulkan workloads, this TURNIP hardware binning should yield a big performance boost.

Great seeing all the work happening to TURNIP and Freedreno thanks primarily to Google who is even using the open-source Qualcomm GPU driver code on various devices in different capacities.
Add A Comment
Related News
ADriConf GUI Control Panel Support For Mesa Vulkan Drivers Is Brought Up
Mesa 20.0 Now Includes Intel's Gallium3D Driver To Build By Default
Lima Gets Tiling While Vulkan Turnip Lands SSBO + Compute Shaders
Mesa Developers Weigh Renaming Gallium "State Tracker" To "API"
Mesa 19.3 Might Release Next Week But For Now There's RC6 With Several ACO+RADV Fixes
Mesa Devs Discuss Potentially Dropping Non-Gallium Drivers Or Forking Code For Gallium
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
NVIDIA Looks To Have Some Sort Of Open-Source Driver Announcement For 2020
Firefox 71 Linux Performance Isn't Looking All That Great
Some Of The Possible Changes Coming For The Desktop With Ubuntu 20.04 LTS
Purism Announces Librem 5 "USA" Model For $1999 USD
Debian Developers Take To Voting Over Init System Diversity
Linux 5.5 Seeing Some Wild Swings In Performance - Improvements But Also Regressions
Systemd-homed Looks Like It Will Merged Soon For systemd 245
Linux 5.5 Lands Broadcom BCM2711 / Raspberry Pi 4 Bits