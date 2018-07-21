TLS 1.3 Via GnuTLS Is Planned For Fedora 29
The feature list for Fedora 29 continues growing and the latest is about shipping GnuTLS with TLS 1.3 support enabled.

TLS 1.3 was approved by the Internet Engineering Task Force earlier this year as the newest version of this protocol for making secure web connections that is key to HTTPS. TLS 1.3 offers various security and performance improvements over TLS 1.2 as well as lower-latency, better handling of long-running sessions, etc.

With the planned change for Fedora 29, their GnuTLS package will ship with TLS 1.3 enabled by default. This in turn will enable applications leveraging GnuTLS to now be able to support secure communications relying upon TLS 1.3. The feature plans for TLS 1.3 in Fedora 29 are laid out via this feature proposal that is still to be acted upon soon by the FESCo committee. Given TLS 1.3 has already been approved by the IETF and is in the process of becoming widely deployed, it will most likely be approved by the Fedora Engineering and Steering Committee for this next Fedora Linux release due out in October.
