The Document Foundation Officially Drops Branding For LibreOffice 7.0 "Personal Edition"
Written by Michael Larabel in LibreOffice on 20 July 2020 at 01:23 PM EDT. 16 Comments
Surprising many in the open-source community in recent weeks was the LibreOffice 7.0 release candidate branded as a "Personal Edition". While still being free/open-source software and no licensing change, the traditional LibreOffice build was going to be marketed as "Personal Edition" to differentiate from other stakeholders that may market their professional/enterprise services around this cross-platform, open-source office suite. Those Personal Edition plans are now officially being reverted from next month's LibreOffice 7.0 release.

Following the negative backlash from the LibreOffice "Personal Edition" branding appearing on the splash screen and other marketing elements, The Document Foundation Board of Directors sought feedback on the matter.

The board met on Friday to discuss what to do regarding LibreOffice 7.0's branding and they have decided to revert the changes made to the release candidates and instead opt for the same branding as found in LibreOffice 6.4. In other words, no "Personal Edition" at least for the LO 7.0.x series.

The Document Foundation will still be working towards new branding/marketing plans and will begin communicating their revised plans with the community soon. More details on this via The Document Foundation blog.
