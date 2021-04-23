The T2 Linux distribution, or "System Development Environment" (SDE) as it refers to itself, is up to version 21.4 and with it is now supporting fifteen different CPU architectures for this barebones Linux-based operating system.
T2 SDE 21.4 supports building for the architectures of x86-64, x86, arm64, arm, riscv64, riscv, ppc64le, ppc64-32, ppc sparc64, mips64, mipsel, hppa, m68k, alpha, and ia64... Granted, your mileage may vary and some of the architectures may have little to no active users.
T2 SDE remains powered by the Linux kernel but they still aim to expand to supporting other kernels like Hurd, Minix, OpenDarwin, Haiku, and OpenBSD.
As for new/updated packages with T2 21.4, there is the latest Linux 5.11 kernel, GCC 10.3, LLVM Clang 12.0, and the newest components like Rust. Plus there is also the GNOME 40 desktop and latest KDE Plasma components too.
Those interested in learning more about T2 can visit T2SDE.org.
