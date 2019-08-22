Systemd 243 RC2 Released
Released nearly one month ago was the systemd 243 release candidate while the official update has yet to materialize. It looks though like it may be on the horizon with a second release candidate being posted today.

Red Hat's Zbigniew Jędrzejewski-Szmek has just tagged systemd 243-RC2 as the newest test release for this new version of this de facto Linux init system. Over the past month have been new hardware database (HWDB) additions, various fixes, new network settings, resolvectl zsh shell completion support, bumping timedated to always run at the highest priority, and other changes.

The systemd 243 official release will hopefully be out shortly for allowing sufficient time for it to land ahead of the autumn Linux distribution releases. Those wishing to give RC2 a whirl can do so via GitHub.
