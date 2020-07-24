There's An Effort By A System76 Engineer To Bring Coreboot To Newer AMD Platforms
Written by Michael Larabel in Coreboot on 24 July 2020 at 08:50 AM EDT. 2 Comments
COREBOOT --
With System76 working towards offering more AMD Linux laptop options as well as continuing to expand their line-up of AMD desktop offerings, it appears their next hurdle is on bringing Coreboot to these current-generation AMD platforms.

System76 principal engineer Jeremy Soller who is also known for his work on the Rust-written Redox OS has initiated the effort on porting Coreboot to AMD Matisse and Renoir platforms.

He's just getting started but it will be interesting to see where this work leads.

Years ago AMD provided open-source AGESA releases and in fact embraced Coreboot rather well, but that all ended during the company's pre-Zen financial woes. They haven't yet returned to those Coreboot glory days but at least last year was told AMD is looking at Coreboot / open-source BIOS support again albeit nothing new to report on at this time. For this initial AMD Coreboot support for modern CPUs it would likely still be depending upon closed-source bits, similar to the Intel Coreboot support still pulling in binary blobs.

In any case, we are eager to see Coreboot support eventually come to these modern AMD platforms so stay tuned to Phoronix for reports on the progress.
2 Comments
Related News
Coreboot Ported To A Newer Intel Server Board From Supermicro
Coreboot 4.12 Released - Drops Older Intel / AMD Platforms
Oreboot Continues Advancing For Open-Source, Rust-Based Booting On RISC-V
Tesla Is Making Use Of The Open-Source Coreboot Within Their Electric Vehicles
Coreboot Seeing Tigerlake + Jasperlake Activity, Experimental Razer Icelake Laptop Support
Coreboot Had An Exciting Decade Thanks To Google's Chromebooks, Efforts Like LinuxBoot
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
I've Been Running The AMD Ryzen 7 4700U + Ubuntu 20.04 As My Main System
Microsoft Releases Its Own Open-Source Process Monitor For Linux
Zrythm Approaching Beta As An Easy-To-Use, Open-Source Digital Audio Workstation
High-End Lightworks Video Editor Finally Says Why They Didn't Go Open-Source Yet
Approved: Fedora 33 Desktop Variants Defaulting To Btrfs File-System
Debian 9.13 Released As The End To Stretch
Fedora 33 Is Shaping Up To Be One Of Its Biggest Releases Ever
Kernel Patch Revved For Syscall User Redirection To Help Newer Windows Games On Wine