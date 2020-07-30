System76 Talks Up Their Forthcoming Linux Keyboard

Following in the steps of their hand-crafted Thelio desktops manufactured in-house in Colorado, Linux PC vendor System76 is also working to not only manufacture their own laptops but also other components like their own keyboard.
System76 continues ramping up their manufacturing equipment and capabilities at their Denver facility and it's looking like the premiere of their keyboard isn't far out with already having prototypes internally.
The company promoted their forthcoming keyboard today on their blog in a post entitled reimagining the keyboard. Of the forthcoming product they note, "We’re approaching our keyboard in 3 different ways: Redesigning the keyboard itself, maximizing your efficiency when using it, and empowering you to fully customize your keyboard to your whims."
They are aiming for a keyboard "you'll fall in love with" and that features superb build quality. They also want this keyboard to work "in harmony with auto-tiling on Pop!_OS." They also talk of the ability to physically change the keys on the keyboard as well as working on an accompanying application for configuring the keyboard. This application will also work with System76 laptops featuring their own embedded controller firmware where they can then customize the keyboard layout functionality to match.
It will certainly be interesting to see what System76 has come up with for their keyboard once it has graduated from their prototype development phase.
