SuperTuxKart, the open-source racing game inspired by Mario Kart and themed around Linux/Tux, has reached its 1.0 version after being in development the past 12+ years.
SuperTuxKart 1.0 has been released now that there is networking support for SuperTuxKart for competitive racing across LANs or the Internet. The networking support isn't yet perfect but is quite suitable and has come together nicely in recent months.
SuperTuxKart 1.0 also features game-play balancing improvements and a variety of fixes and minor enhancements.
More details on the big SuperTuxKart 1.0 achievement via the STK blog.
Add A Comment