Valve's Proton 4.2-3 Released With Wine-Mono Integration Plus DXVK 1.0.3, Updated FAudio
Written by Michael Larabel in Valve on 18 April 2019 at 04:22 PM EDT. Add A Comment
VALVE --
Following last month's Proton 4.2 for Steam Play that is derived from Wine 4.2 with many patches applied, Proton 4.2-3 has been released for the latest Windows gaming on Linux experience ahead of any Easter weekend gaming time.

Proton 4.2-3 was just released by Valve as the newest update to their fork of Wine that bundles in DXVK, FAudio, and many other patches for improving the experience of running Windows games on Linux under Steam.

Proton 4.2-3 now integrates Wine-Mono support and that now allows many XNA games, Unreal Engine 3 titles, and other software to run fine under Steam Play / Proton thanks to re-using Mono's .NET implementation.

This update also has text input fixes for Age of Empires II HD, launcher/updater fixes for Warframe, Uplay updates, integrating the new DXVK 1.0.3 update that is noteworthy in its own right, and also updating its FAudio build.

The newest playable games under Proton are NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 4 and Evochron Mercenary.

If you are building Proton yourself you can find it via GitHub otherwise soon should be available to Steam Play beta gamers.

For those still using the older Proton 3.16 branch, Valve also released Proton 3.16-9 today that uses the older DXVK 1.0.2 and has some extra fixes.
