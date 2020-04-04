Steam Survey Points To Tiny Uptick In Linux Percentage For March

With Steam and other online gaming platforms seeing record usage in recent weeks as a result of home isolation around the world as a result of the coronavirus, one of the matters of curiosity has been how this will impact the Linux gaming percentage.
With the Steam Survey numbers out this week, the March 2020 statistics point to the Linux gaming marketshare ticking up by 0.04% to 0.87%. But in reality that is almost a rounding error and sticks to what we have largely been seeing in recent months of 0.8~0.9% for Linux gaming on Steam. Though even with the record number of users on Steam in March, it's good to see the Linux percentage didn't actually diminish -- at least according to the survey numbers.
Of the Linux-specific metrics, the Steam Survey still points to Ubuntu 18.04 LTS being most popular, 16GB of RAM being most common, AMD having a 26% CPU market-share to Intel at 73%, the Radeon RX 480 still being the most popular SKU, and 53% of Linux gamers still running at 1080p.
The latest Steam Survey numbers for the month of March can be found at SteamPowered.com.
