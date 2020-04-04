Steam Survey Points To Tiny Uptick In Linux Percentage For March
Written by Michael Larabel in Valve on 4 April 2020 at 01:17 AM EDT. Add A Comment
VALVE --
With Steam and other online gaming platforms seeing record usage in recent weeks as a result of home isolation around the world as a result of the coronavirus, one of the matters of curiosity has been how this will impact the Linux gaming percentage.

With the Steam Survey numbers out this week, the March 2020 statistics point to the Linux gaming marketshare ticking up by 0.04% to 0.87%. But in reality that is almost a rounding error and sticks to what we have largely been seeing in recent months of 0.8~0.9% for Linux gaming on Steam. Though even with the record number of users on Steam in March, it's good to see the Linux percentage didn't actually diminish -- at least according to the survey numbers.

Of the Linux-specific metrics, the Steam Survey still points to Ubuntu 18.04 LTS being most popular, 16GB of RAM being most common, AMD having a 26% CPU market-share to Intel at 73%, the Radeon RX 480 still being the most popular SKU, and 53% of Linux gamers still running at 1080p.

The latest Steam Survey numbers for the month of March can be found at SteamPowered.com.
Add A Comment
Related News
Proton 5.0-6 To Allow Out-Of-The-Box DOOM Eternal On Linux
Valve's Half-Life: Alyx Released - Linux Build Still Coming
Proton 5.0-5 Brings Support For Newer Vulkan Extensions, Fixes Game Crashes
Proton 5.0-4 Released With DXVK 1.5.5, Denuvo Fixes, Performance Work
Steam For Linux Beta Finally Fixes Post-Login Annoyance
Steam Survey Updated For February 2020 With Latest Linux Figures
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
It's Official But Sad: TrueOS Is Over As Once The Best Desktop BSD OS
RHEL9 Likely To Drop Older x86_64 CPUs, Fedora Can Better Prepare With "Enterprise Linux Next"
Some Of The Features To Look Forward To With Linux 5.7
The Best Features Of The Linux 5.6 Kernel From WireGuard To Y2038 Compatibility To USB4
Linux 5.6 Ships With Broken Intel WiFi Driver After Network Security Fixes Go Awry
Mesa's Continuous Integration To Begin Seeing Testing Coverage For Wine / DXVK
Debian To Take On COVID-19 With A Biohackathon
Linux 5.6 Kernel Released With WireGuard, USB4, New AMD + Intel Hardware Support