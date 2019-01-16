Steam Client Beta Updated With Many Linux Fixes, Vulkan Caching Updates
Written by Michael Larabel in Valve on 16 January 2019 at 02:33 PM EST. 7 Comments
Valve has just released their biggest Steam client beta update of the year so far for Linux gamers.

The Steam Linux build now has a number of download fixes, GnuTLS 3 has been added to the Steam Runtime for addressing network issues, a shortcut issue, and other Linux problems resolved:

- Fixed 0-byte downloads getting queued on startup for all Steam Play titles
- Fixed incorrect mouse wheel scrolling offsets
- Fixed an issue where some games wouldn't be properly detected as still running despite some of their processes still lingering in the background
- Fixed system tray including menu sometimes including too many recent game entries
- Fixed settings dialog incorrectly always prompting for a client restart
- Added gnutls 3 to the Steam Runtime, fixing network connectivity issues in many Steam Play titles
- Fixed an issue with host libssl on newer distributions breaking some titles
- Fixed a bug that could result in being unable to create shortcuts for certain games. To unblock previously affected titles, delete all *.ico and *.zip files from ~/.steam/root/steam/games and "Verify Game Files" to re-download the icons with the right format
- Fixed a crash with in-game purchases in Big Picture

Outside of the Linux-specific work, there is now IPv6 support for connecting to download servers, initial support for collecting source pipelines from Vulkan games as part of the Vulkan shader pre-caching (and the AMD Windows Vulkan driver is now supported too), and other fixes.

On the never-ending Steam Input front, there is now support for the PDP Wired Flight Pad Pro and the PDP Faceoff Wired Pro Controller. The Steam on-screen keyboard can now be spawned on secondary displays.

More details on this bug January Steam beta update via SteamCommunity.com.
