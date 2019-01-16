Steam Client Beta Updated With Many Linux Fixes, Vulkan Caching Updates

Valve has just released their biggest Steam client beta update of the year so far for Linux gamers.
The Steam Linux build now has a number of download fixes, GnuTLS 3 has been added to the Steam Runtime for addressing network issues, a shortcut issue, and other Linux problems resolved:
- Fixed 0-byte downloads getting queued on startup for all Steam Play titles
- Fixed incorrect mouse wheel scrolling offsets
- Fixed an issue where some games wouldn't be properly detected as still running despite some of their processes still lingering in the background
- Fixed system tray including menu sometimes including too many recent game entries
- Fixed settings dialog incorrectly always prompting for a client restart
- Added gnutls 3 to the Steam Runtime, fixing network connectivity issues in many Steam Play titles
- Fixed an issue with host libssl on newer distributions breaking some titles
- Fixed a bug that could result in being unable to create shortcuts for certain games. To unblock previously affected titles, delete all *.ico and *.zip files from ~/.steam/root/steam/games and "Verify Game Files" to re-download the icons with the right format
- Fixed a crash with in-game purchases in Big Picture
Outside of the Linux-specific work, there is now IPv6 support for connecting to download servers, initial support for collecting source pipelines from Vulkan games as part of the Vulkan shader pre-caching (and the AMD Windows Vulkan driver is now supported too), and other fixes.
On the never-ending Steam Input front, there is now support for the PDP Wired Flight Pad Pro and the PDP Faceoff Wired Pro Controller. The Steam on-screen keyboard can now be spawned on secondary displays.
More details on this bug January Steam beta update via SteamCommunity.com.
