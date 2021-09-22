Valve Publishes New Steam Deck FAQ With A Few New Details Shared

Valve today published a "Steam Deck FAQ" page sharing some additional information on this forthcoming Arch Linux powered handheld game system that will begin shipping at the end of Q4.
Besides answering questions like the charging cable length, the Steam Deck FAQ does confirm a few interesting bits of information:
- The Steam Deck UI aims to ultimately replace the existing Steam Big Picture Mode albeit in stages.
- Improvements to Proton intended for the Steam Deck, like around anti-cheat, will also be available to Proton on the desktop. In other words, anti-cheat improvements will also benefit traditional Linux gamers. We expected all Proton improvements to be carried over, but now at least officially confirmed.
- The Steam Deck will support the "Add A Game" feature similar to Steam on the desktop.
- The Steam Deck is not optimized for VR gaming/headsets.
- Multi-boot will be supported on Steam Deck for easily enabling multiple operating systems to be present, including boot from the microSD storage.
- Making use of the microSD card with the Steam Deck will default to using the EXT4 file-system with case-folding (case insensitivity) enabled.
The FAQ in full can be found on SteamDeck.com.
