Valve Publishes New Steam Deck FAQ With A Few New Details Shared
Written by Michael Larabel in Valve on 22 September 2021 at 08:18 PM EDT. 8 Comments
VALVE --
Valve today published a "Steam Deck FAQ" page sharing some additional information on this forthcoming Arch Linux powered handheld game system that will begin shipping at the end of Q4.

Besides answering questions like the charging cable length, the Steam Deck FAQ does confirm a few interesting bits of information:

- The Steam Deck UI aims to ultimately replace the existing Steam Big Picture Mode albeit in stages.

- Improvements to Proton intended for the Steam Deck, like around anti-cheat, will also be available to Proton on the desktop. In other words, anti-cheat improvements will also benefit traditional Linux gamers. We expected all Proton improvements to be carried over, but now at least officially confirmed.

- The Steam Deck will support the "Add A Game" feature similar to Steam on the desktop.

- The Steam Deck is not optimized for VR gaming/headsets.

- Multi-boot will be supported on Steam Deck for easily enabling multiple operating systems to be present, including boot from the microSD storage.

- Making use of the microSD card with the Steam Deck will default to using the EXT4 file-system with case-folding (case insensitivity) enabled.

The FAQ in full can be found on SteamDeck.com.
8 Comments
Related News
Steam On Linux Continues Hovering Around The 1% Mark
Proton 6.3-6 Released With More Games Running, Optional NVIDIA DLSS Support
Steam Survey Shows Linux Marketshare Hitting 1.0%
Steam Beta Brings New Downloads Page, Linux Container Updates
Steam Audio SDK 4.0 Released With Big Improvements
Valve Announces Steam Deck As Portable SteamOS + AMD Powered Portable PC
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Multiple Games Are Now Working With RADV's Ray-Tracing Code
Red Hat Is Hiring So Linux Can Finally Have Good HDR Display Support
That Didn't Take Long: KSMBD In-Kernel File Server Already Needs Important Security Fix
AMD + Valve Focusing On P-State / CPPC Driver With Schedutil For Better Linux Efficiency
Linux 5.16 To Add Quirk For The Steam Deck, Other DRM-Misc-Next Changes
Reverse Engineering, Open-Source Driver Writing Continues For Apple's M1 GPU
Experimenting Is Underway For Rust Code Within Mesa
Linux 5.15 Raises Its GCC Compiler Version Requirement