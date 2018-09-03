Valve's latest monthly Steam Survey results are in for August 2018.
The Steam Linux market-share for August is reported to be at 0.59%, which is actually a 0.10% improvement over the month prior. It's possible that some of this increase may be attributed to the recent beta roll-out of Steam Play that via the Wine-based Proton and DXVK allows for many Windows games to now run on Linux. Steam Play purchased games count as Linux sales and obviously it's still the Steam Linux client running for survey purposes.
We'll see how the September results come out for Linux usage to see if they happen to rise higher with having a full month of Steam Play activity in the books. Right now many newer games still don't work under Steam Play, so it will be interesting as well to see the longer-term marketshare as this technology matures.
But overall, the Steam Linux marketshare has mostly been hovering around the half-percent mark (or less) for a long-time with no super compelling reason for Windows gamers to make the move over to Linux. At least now with Steam Play more of their gaming library is compatible, but not many other reasons to suddenly jump ship over to the free software operating systems. We'll see if 2019 brings the return of Steam Machines.
Anyhow, those wanting to look at the current Steam Survey metrics can find them at SteamPowered.com. When it comes to the Linux gamers, 80% are running Intel CPUs, the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 remains the most common graphics card, 1080p is usedo n 50% of the systems, and generally the systems have 12GB+ of RAM.
