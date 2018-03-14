Intel Open-Sources Sound Firmware, Pushing For More Open Firmware
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 14 March 2018 at 12:57 PM EDT. 3 Comments
INTEL --
Imad Sousou, Intel's GM of the Open-Source Technology Center, had some interesting remarks to make during his keynote today as part of this week's Embedded Linux Conference in Portland.

First up, they have two new open-source project announcements: ACRN and Sound Open Firmware (SOF).

Sound Open Firmware has us most excited with Intel's focus now on opening up more of their firmware, beginning with audio. Sound Open Firmware includes an open-source audio DSP firmware and SDK. The SOF stack works on all Intel hardware platforms and can assist in debugging audio/DSP issues.

Sound Open Firmware is under the BSD/MIT for the firmware and BSD/GPL on the drivers and is designed to support third-party audio firmware, exhibits a modular design, and provides tooling around the audio DSP firmware. More details on the project at SOFProject.org.

Imad Sousou talked more during his keynote on open firmware and how it would be great having more open-source firmware. It will be interesting to see though if moving forward they take a more helpful tone around Coreboot (and any opening of the FSP?) and LinuxBoot... But today was just talking about open-source audio firmware at the Linux Foundation event.

The other announcement today is on a new reference hypervisor framework intended for embedded development. ACRN is a small footprint hypervisor with real-time capabilities and safety-critical computing as design goals for this Linux-based hypervisor with support for multiple guest operating systems. ACRN is advertised as "A Big Little Hypervisor for IoT Development."

More details on ACRN at ProjectACRN.org.
3 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Intel News
Intel Rolls Out Updated, Post-Spectre CPU Microcode (20180312)
Intel Developers Prepare More Cannonlake/Icelake Graphics Code For Linux 4.17
HDCP 2.2 Content Protection Being Worked On For The i915 DRM Driver
Intel Publishes 56 Patches For Conformant Vulkan 1.1 Support With ANV Driver
Aspect Ratio Support Within The Linux Kernel's DRM Code Revised
Intel MKTME Support Being Prepped For The Linux Kernel: Total Memory Encryption
Popular News This Week
Linux 4.17 Will Be Another Exciting Kernel Cycle
Checking Out Ubuntu 18.04's Minimal Desktop Install Option
GNOME 3.28 Is Being Released This Next Week With Many Features & Improvements
With Vulkan 1.1 It's Technically Possible To Write A Pure Wayland Compositor
Debian 9.4 Stretch Released
Windows 10 Spring Update Bringing WSL Unix Sockets Support, OpenSSH / Curl / Tar Support