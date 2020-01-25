It's already been over nine months since the release of Solus 4 while now this popular Linux desktop distribution has been succeeded by Solus 4.1
Some of the changes with Solus 4.1 include:
- Rhythmbox is providing the default audio playback experience now on Solus aside from the KDE version using Elisa..
- Solus' Budgiet and GNOME spins are shipping with GNOME MPV for video playback while the MATE version ships with VLC and SMPlayer for video playback.
- The Linux 5.4.12 kernel is used by default for offering much better modern Linux hardware support. Mesa 19.3.2 also ensures good open-source driver coverage.
- Zstd is being used for compressing their SquashFS images. Using Zstandard leads to much quicker decompression times.
- Updated systemd to version 244.
- ESYNC kernel support for improving the Linux gaming experience.
- Many other package updates.
More details on Solus 4.1 at getsol.us.
