It's already been over nine months since the release of Solus 4 while now this popular Linux desktop distribution has been succeeded by Solus 4.1Some of the changes with Solus 4.1 include:- Rhythmbox is providing the default audio playback experience now on Solus aside from the KDE version using Elisa..- Solus' Budgiet and GNOME spins are shipping with GNOME MPV for video playback while the MATE version ships with VLC and SMPlayer for video playback.- The Linux 5.4.12 kernel is used by default for offering much better modern Linux hardware support. Mesa 19.3.2 also ensures good open-source driver coverage.- Zstd is being used for compressing their SquashFS images. Using Zstandard leads to much quicker decompression times.- Updated systemd to version 244.- ESYNC kernel support for improving the Linux gaming experience.- Many other package updates.More details on Solus 4.1 at getsol.us