Solus 4.1 Released With Application Changes, ESYNC Support For Linux Gaming
It's already been over nine months since the release of Solus 4 while now this popular Linux desktop distribution has been succeeded by Solus 4.1

Some of the changes with Solus 4.1 include:

- Rhythmbox is providing the default audio playback experience now on Solus aside from the KDE version using Elisa..

- Solus' Budgiet and GNOME spins are shipping with GNOME MPV for video playback while the MATE version ships with VLC and SMPlayer for video playback.

- The Linux 5.4.12 kernel is used by default for offering much better modern Linux hardware support. Mesa 19.3.2 also ensures good open-source driver coverage.

- Zstd is being used for compressing their SquashFS images. Using Zstandard leads to much quicker decompression times.

- Updated systemd to version 244.

- ESYNC kernel support for improving the Linux gaming experience.

- Many other package updates.

More details on Solus 4.1 at getsol.us.
