Slackware 15.0 Coming Soon With RC1 Released

Not only did Debian 11 make it out this weekend, but Slackware 15 is finally up to its release candidate phase as the next major installment of this long-running Linux distribution.
While Slackware is one of the oldest still-maintained Linux distributions out there, it doesn't often see new updates and doesn't have nearly the manpower of more modern alternatives. It's been nearly one decade since Slackware 14 but Slackware 15 is about to ship.
Back in February marked the release of Slackware 15.0 Alpha and then in April was the Slackware 15.0 Beta. Now in August is the first release candidate of Slackware 15.0 while the stable release shouldn't be too far out.
Slackware 15.0 RC1 has moved up to using the GCC 11.2 system compiler along with a host of other updated packages. Slackware 15.0 RC1 should be close to the form it will ship in for stable but there is hopes of getting the next KDE Plasma bug fix monthly point release in before releasing.
The long list of updated packages for Slackware 15.0 RC1 and the few words on the current release state can be found over on Slackware.com.
