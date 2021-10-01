CentOS Project Chair Karanbir Singh Steps Down
19 October 2021
Karanbir Singh who had served as the CentOS Project Leader and involved with the community-based RHEL distribution since 2004 has stepped down from his roles.

Karanbir wrote yesterday he would be stepping down from the CentOS Board effectively immediately after 17 years being heavily involved in the project. He doesn't comment much on his future plans but intends to remain in touch with the CentOS community.

His depature appears to be aligned with the new direction of the CentOS Project moving forward around CentOS Stream with CentOS 8 going EOL at year's end.

The CentOS Board also wrote of Singh's departure.
