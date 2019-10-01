Google Opens Up "SchedViz" To Visualize Linux Kernel Scheduling Behavior

Google's newest open-source contribution for benefiting the Linux kernel is SchedViz.
SchedViz is a tool developed at Google for visualizing the Linux kernel scheduling behavior. Google has already used this tool internally to find areas for improvement within the kernel to make better scheduling choices and analyzing memory latency problems.
SchedViz visualizes traces gathered on the host system and their workflow aims to make it as easy as possible for capturing said traces. The SchedViz UI aims to make it as easy as possible for developers to analyze different scheduling behavior on the system and their causes.
Beyond using SchedViz for figuring out kernel scheduler defects, they are also looking at using it to visualize other kernel tracepoints to analyze other kernel behavior that could be optimized for better efficiency.
More details on SchedViz via the Google Open-Source Blog. The code is hosted on GitHub.
3 Comments