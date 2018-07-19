Just in case you have your hands still on the Samsung Galaxy S or Galaxy S 4G that were released back in 2010 as once high-end Android smartphones, they have DeviceTree support with the upcoming Linux 4.19 kernel cycle.
The DeviceTree additions are currently staged ahead of the Linux 4.19 kernel for these S5Pv210 Aries based smartphones. With this code in place for Linux 4.19, the Galaxy S should at least see working mainline support for storage, PMIC, RTC, fuel gauge, keys, USB, and WiFi working in order.
The Galaxy S support in Linux 4.19 is being staged by this commit as part of the forthcoming ARM SoC/platform improvements for this next kernel cycle.
The Galaxy S launched with Android 2.3.6 Gingerbread and was using a Samsung Exynos 3 SoC, 1GHz single-core Cortex-A8 and PowerVR SGX graphics with 512MB of RAM.
3 Comments