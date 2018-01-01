Jolla Pushes Out Sailfish OS 2.1.4 Into Early Access
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 20 February 2018 at 05:01 AM EST. 8 Comments
OPERATING SYSTEMS --
For those still interested in Jolla's Linux-based but locked down Sailfish mobile operating system, the Sailfish OS 2.1.4 release is now available to early access users.

Sailfish OS 2.1.4 "Lapuanjoki" features an updated Qt build, new languages supported and other localization improvements, updated display drivers, the ability to search within the Notes application, and more.

Those using Sailfish X for use on Sony devices also now have better Android support, various fixes and other enhancements.

More details on Sailfish OS 2.1.4 via the Jolla blog.
8 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Operating Systems News
Solus 4 To Offer Experimental GNOME Wayland Session, MATE UI Refresh
System76's Pop!_OS Switching From GRUB To Systemd-Boot
Genode Is Developing A GPU Multiplexer For Intel Graphics Hardware
Sailfish X Working On File-System Encryption, Btrfs, Dual SIM Support
Solus Releases Linux Driver Management 1.0
KDE-Focused Netrunner Rolling 2018.01 Released
Popular News
Intel Open-Sources LLVM Graphics Compiler, Compute Runtime With OpenCL 2.1+
GNOME 3.28 Beta Released With Many Improvements
AMD May Have Accidentally Outed Vulkan 1.1
Wine-Staging Will No Longer Be Putting Out New Releases
KDE Amarok Music Player Receives Revived Port To Qt5 / KF5
Wine 3.2 Released With HID Gamepad Support, D3D Multi-Sample Textures