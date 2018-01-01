For those still interested in Jolla's Linux-based but locked down Sailfish mobile operating system, the Sailfish OS 2.1.4 release is now available to early access users.
Sailfish OS 2.1.4 "Lapuanjoki" features an updated Qt build, new languages supported and other localization improvements, updated display drivers, the ability to search within the Notes application, and more.
Those using Sailfish X for use on Sony devices also now have better Android support, various fixes and other enhancements.
More details on Sailfish OS 2.1.4 via the Jolla blog.
