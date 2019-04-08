AMD Ryzen Embedded R1000 Pairs Dual Core Zen CPU + Vega 3 Graphics @ 12~25 Watts
Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 16 April 2019 at 03:16 PM EDT. 6 Comments
AMD today announced the Ryzen Embedded R1000 series with the inaugural R1505G and R1606G SoCs.

Both of these R1000 embedded launch products are dual core / quad thread Zen CPUs with Vega 3 graphics and capable of driving three displays and both offering dual 10Gb Ethernet ports.

Both of these Ryzen Embedded SoCs offer a TDP range of 12 to 25 Watts, base clock frequencies 2.4~2.6GHz, and up to a 3.3~3.5GHz boost frequency while supporting DDR4-2400 memory.

These Ryzen Embedded R1000 SoCs will soon begin appearing in products from a variety of OEMs/ODMs. More details on AMD.com.
