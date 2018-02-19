Ryzen 3 2200G Video Memory Size Testing On Linux

One of the discussion items in the forums this week was about the video memory allowance for the Vega graphics on Raven Ridge APUs as well as efficiences or inefficiencies around the TTM memory manager as used by the AMDGPU kernel driver. Here are some vRAM size tests with the Ryzen 3 2200G.

This comparison is quite small and took more than one day to complete due to the multitude of Raven Ridge stability issues encountered and often needing to restart a round of tests due to hangs. In the Vega 8 / Vega 11 tests delivered last week, all of them were done with the 2GB of video memory allotted, the maximum supported by Raven Ridge, as configured from the BIOS.

For this round of testing the Linux OpenGL/Vulkan game tests were run in 256MB, 512MB, 1GB, and 2GB vRAM sizes of the 2 x 4GB DDR4-3200 memory. In the days ahead will also be some reference numbers for those wondering the precise Linux impact with different RAM speeds for Raven Ridge.But onto the few results today for those curious on the vRAM size impact...With DiRT Rally there was no measurable difference between 512MB and 2GB. At 256MB there are no results due to repeated hangs, but I'm not sure if that is due to the low vRAM budget or rather the broader Raven Ridge Linux issues I've been encountered. For the larger vRAM sizes I had to restart testing a few times as well due to hangs.Dota 2 with Vulkan dipped going from 256MB to 512MB but was noticeably faster with a 1GB and 2GB allowance.Mad Max was faster with 1GB+.Serious Sam 3 BFE is another game with frequent hangs for Raven Ridge on Linux. There were small performance improvements going from 512MB to 2GB.And not much of a difference for the open-source OpenGL games. Unfortunately, just this short one-page comparison due to repeated hangs in the other game tests with this MSI B350 system.