DDR4 Memory Scaling Performance On AMD Raven Ridge / Ryzen 5 2400G

While we all know that APUs crave as fast as system memory as possible, with DDR4 memory kits these days easily costing more than the Ryzen 3 2200G and even the Ryzen 5 2400G, here are some reference results when testing the Ryzen 5 2400G under Linux with memory speeds from DDR4-2133MHz to DDR4-3600MHz.
These results are intended for reference purposes showing both synthetic Linux RAM benchmarks and real-world results for those wondering about the relative difference. But generally speaking, the fastest memory you can afford for AMD APU systems is generally worthwhile. For this testing were 2 x 4GB Corsair DDR4-3600 memory modules.
Unfortunately, this testing isn't quite as interesting as intended (and hence just this quick one-page article) due to Raven Ridge Linux difficulties. With the Vega onboard graphics being particularly buggy at launch, I wasn't able to run any OpenGL/Vulkan tests for this comparison... But once the graphics are in better standing on Linux, I will be repeating these tests with various gaming benchmarks. Separately, the Corsair DIMMs were hitting some stability issues when running at DDR4-3600 in some of the more demanding workloads. So take these results today as you wish.
The system details:
Anyhow, for those interested in the results:
Obviously the synthetic memory benchmarks show off the scaling well from DDR4-2133 to DDR4-3600.
While in some real-world workloads, it pays off having the faster memory on Raven Ridge APUs.
You can shave off a few seconds in your kernel build times...
See more of this reference data via this OpenBenchmarking.org result file.
