Rust Gets A 2018 Roadmap, Big "Productivity" Edition Planned This Year
Written by Michael Larabel in Programming on 12 March 2018 at 01:29 PM EDT. 6 Comments
PROGRAMMING --
The developers behind the Rust programming language have put out a road-map for the year as well as details on the forthcoming "Rust 2018" Edition that succeeds the 1.x release series.

The Rust Core Team is committing to delivering Rust 2018 this year, their first major edition since Rust 1.0. Towards the end of the year this new Rust 2018 release will be available and while 1.0/2015 was focused on stability, Rust 2018 will be focused on improving productivity of this programming language.

Some of the Rust plans for 2018 include documentation improvements, language improvements, compiler performance improvements, various tooling improvements, continued work on the Rust libraries, and four domain areas they will be investing in.

The language work for Rust this year includes SIMD support, custom allocators, revised macros, generators/async/await support, module system improvements, a better trait system, and ownership system improvements. On the tooling side, Rust 2018 will have 1.0 releases of the Rust Language Server and Rustfmt code formatting tool.

The domain areas where they will be focusing on Rust's efforts include network services, command-line applications, WebAssembly, and embedded devices.

More details on the Rust language plans for 2018 can be found via their road-map at Rust-Lang.org.
