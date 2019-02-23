Redox OS Exploring Coreboot Payload, Other Improvements

Lead Redox OS developer Jeremy Soller tweeted that "it's time for Redox OS to become a Coreboot payload." It looks like Redox OS is working on native Coreboot payload support for this interesting Rust operating system rather than first needing to use one of the bootloaders as a Coreboot payload before hitting Redox OS.
Here's what is happening with Redox OS:— Redox OS (@redox_os) February 23, 2019
- Fixes for the networking stack
- Fixing curl and, in doing so, cargo and git
- Working on self-hosting
- Improvements to relibc
- Porting more applications
- Preparing a new release
- Maybe a @coreboot_org payload
The Redox OS twitter also went on to outline they are working on fixes to their networking stack, fixes to curl / cargo / git, advancing towards the state of being able to self-host itself (build Redox OS on Redox OS), improving the relibc C library implementation, porting more applications to running on Redox OS, and at that point to also prepare a new release. And, yes, exploring Coreboot payload capabilities.
Exciting times ahead for Redox OS. Those wishing to follow its development in real-time can see the project's Gitlab. Redox OS ranks high up there on the list with Genode OS and others of the smaller yet interesting operating system projects worth watching.