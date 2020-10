"Open-Source Windows" ReactOS To See Improved Memory Management

ReactOS Deutschland e.V. has hired one of their long-time contributors to work full-time on the "open-source Windows" implementation's memory management for the next quarter.ReactOS is funding longtime contributor Jérôme Gardou to work full-time for the next three months on the open-source operating system's memory manager and cache controller code within its kernel.ReactOS hopes this overhaul to the MM/CS code will yield "a substantial effect on the overall stability and performance of ReactOS."This heavy rework of the memory manager and cache controller should bring the design closer in-line to that of the Windows kernel, utilize less address space, and simplify development in this area moving forward with the new code being more modular.More details on this low-level work slated for ReactOS over the next three months can be found via today's announcement on ReactOS.org