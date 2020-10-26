"Open-Source Windows" ReactOS To See Improved Memory Management
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 26 October 2020 at 06:40 AM EDT. 6 Comments
ReactOS Deutschland e.V. has hired one of their long-time contributors to work full-time on the "open-source Windows" implementation's memory management for the next quarter.

ReactOS is funding longtime contributor Jérôme Gardou to work full-time for the next three months on the open-source operating system's memory manager and cache controller code within its kernel.

ReactOS hopes this overhaul to the MM/CS code will yield "a substantial effect on the overall stability and performance of ReactOS."

This heavy rework of the memory manager and cache controller should bring the design closer in-line to that of the Windows kernel, utilize less address space, and simplify development in this area moving forward with the new code being more modular.

More details on this low-level work slated for ReactOS over the next three months can be found via today's announcement on ReactOS.org.
