ReactOS 0.4.8 Released With Fix For 17 Year Old Bug, Various Driver/Kernel Improvements
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 10 April 2018 at 12:01 PM EDT. 4 Comments
ReactOS 0.4.8 is now available as the project's first update of 2018 that continues working on becoming an "open-source Windows" with binary drop-in compatibility support.

First off, ReactOS 0.4.8 has fixed a seventeen year old bug pertaining to its Common Cache implementation. With this bug fix there should be less file corruption on different supported file-systems. There is also a bug fix pertaining to file writing too.

ReactOS 0.4.8 also has fixes allowing its kernel to work again with as little as 128MB of RAM, x64 boot fixes, memory management fixes, NX bit support, UEFI booting fixes, updated ACPI, and a variety of other kernel changes.

Its Win32 subsystem also has a number of fixes, there are many improvements to the ReactOS drivers, HAL support for x64 boot, many shell fixes, and various other user-mode DLL updates.

A look at the lengthy ReactOS 0.4.8 change-log can be found via their Wiki. ReactOS 0.4.8 is available for download from SourceForge.
