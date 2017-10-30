Less than two months after the ReactOS 0.4.6 release, ReactOS 0.4.7-RC1 is available for testing.
This first release candidate for ReactOS 0.4.7 comes with many bug fixes but also some new features.
ReactOS 0.4.7 is introducing quick launch support, hotplug / power / sound icons, made progress on their filter dirver, started work on a "storport" driver to enable plug-and-play for many drivers and AHCI driver support, re-enabled support for deleting to Recycle Bin, enabled the application compatibility framework, support for enabling a theme by command, an fsutil command was added, and many other updates -- including syncing the user-mode DLLs against Wine Staging 2.16.
ReactOS 0.4.7 has fixed up some GUI hangs within the Win32 code, many fixes to the FAT32 driver, many possible crash fixes for the Wine D3D code, USB fixes, drag-n-drop fixes, copy-paste fixes, and a wide variety of other fixes.
ReactOS 0.4.7 RC1 is available via SourceForge. More details on the changes building up for ReactOS 0.4.7 via their forums.
