ReactOS 0.4.7-RC1 Is The Latest As "Open-Source Windows"
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 29 October 2017 at 07:00 PM EDT. 28 Comments
OPERATING SYSTEMS --
Less than two months after the ReactOS 0.4.6 release, ReactOS 0.4.7-RC1 is available for testing.

This first release candidate for ReactOS 0.4.7 comes with many bug fixes but also some new features.

ReactOS 0.4.7 is introducing quick launch support, hotplug / power / sound icons, made progress on their filter dirver, started work on a "storport" driver to enable plug-and-play for many drivers and AHCI driver support, re-enabled support for deleting to Recycle Bin, enabled the application compatibility framework, support for enabling a theme by command, an fsutil command was added, and many other updates -- including syncing the user-mode DLLs against Wine Staging 2.16.

ReactOS 0.4.7 has fixed up some GUI hangs within the Win32 code, many fixes to the FAT32 driver, many possible crash fixes for the Wine D3D code, USB fixes, drag-n-drop fixes, copy-paste fixes, and a wide variety of other fixes.

ReactOS 0.4.7 RC1 is available via SourceForge. More details on the changes building up for ReactOS 0.4.7 via their forums.
28 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Operating Systems News
OpenIndiana Hipster 2017.10 Released With MATE 1.18 Desktop
Kodi-Powered LibreELEC 8.2 Released
Android-x86 7.1-rc2 Now Supports NVMe SSDs, Better QEMU VirGL
Haiku OS Is Still Chugging Along To Get Its First Official Release Out
OpenWRT-Based LEDE 17.01.3 Released
NixOS 17.09 Released With GNOME 3.24, Various Low-Level Improvements
Popular News
Google Even Fear Intel ME, Reduce Their Attack Vector With NERF
Oracle Could Still Make ZFS A First-Class Upstream Linux File-System
Linux Mint Will Discontinue Its KDE Edition
SUSE Has Been Working On An In-Kernel Boot Splash Screen For Linux
ARM Proposes Changing GCC's Default Optimization Level To -Og
AMD/Ryzen NPT Fix Discovered For Better Pass-Through Graphics Performance