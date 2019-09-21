ReactOS 0.4.12 Pulls In Wine-Staging 4.0 DLLs, Many Kernel Improvements
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 21 September 2019 at 05:30 PM EDT. 2 Comments
ReactOS, the open-source operating system still striving for binary compatibility with Microsoft Windows as a drop-in replacement, has version 0.4.12 now available as its first big alpha update in six months.

ReactOS 0.4.12 features a lot of work on its open-source kernel including some driver compatibility enhancements, rewritten write-protecting system images, Blue Screen of Death fixes, and a lot of other low-level work.

ReactOS 0.4.12 also features various setup/installer enhancements, a lot of work on its Win32 subsystem, syncing of user-mode DLLs from Wine-Staging 4.0, and updates to other software packages it depends upon.

More details on ReactOS 0.4.12 via the community change-log and their Wiki. ReactOS 0.4.12 can be downloaded from SourceForge.
