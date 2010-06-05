AMD Prepares Fix To Address Clicking Issue With Audio Playback On Raven APUs
Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 27 January 2020 at 07:00 PM EST. 1 Comment
Unfortunately it wasn't a trouble-free experience at launch but with time Raven Ridge APUs have been getting cleaned up on Linux for a pleasant experience, thanks in part to the Google Chromebook play that has also seen these newer AMD APUs seeing HDCP content protection support and PSP / TEE trusted execution functionality.

The latest overdue improvement on the AMD Raven APU front is a fix for a pesky issue during audio playback. If playing audio streams immediately one after another, clicking noises can be heard. That is in the process of being resolved thanks to a new kernel patch.

This patch from an AMD engineer just shifts around a few lines of code in the AMD ACP3x Audio Co-Processor 3.x code. But that small patch is enough to address the clicking noise observed up to now if playing audio streams back-to-back.

The code hasn't yet been merged to mainline but hopefully will soon be and back-ported to the stable releases.
