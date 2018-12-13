Valve's Steam Link For Raspberry Pi Now Available

After being announced last week, Valve's Steam Link application for the Raspberry Pi is now officially available.
This app runs on the Raspberry Pi 3B and 3B+ with using the standard Raspbian "Stretch" operating system stack. This app provides similar functionality to the low-cost Steam Link dedicated device that's been available the past few years for allowing in-home streaming of games on Steam from your personal PC(s) to living room / HTPC type setups using Steam Link.
This new Steam Link app is optimized for the Raspberry Pi and also similar to the Steam Link software app we've seen previously for mobile iOS/Android devices. The Raspberry Pi 3B/3B+ is surprisingly capable of delivering a good streaming experience but not too surprising with the dedicated Steam Link device having just been running an ARMv7 CPU with 512MB of RAM and 4GB of storage with a Vivante GC1000 GPU.
The Raspberry Pi Steam Link app is available from SteamPowered.com.
