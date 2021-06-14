Linux 5.14 Mainline Should Work With The Raspberry Pi 400
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 14 June 2021 at 06:06 AM EDT. 4 Comments
HARDWARE --
Launched last November was the Raspberry Pi 400 as a Raspberry Pi Keyboard Computer with effectively a Raspberry Pi 4 SBC embedded within the keyboard and attached to a large aluminum block for cooling. It's a great little device and beginning with Linux 5.14 looks like it should be playing fine with the mainline kernel.

The Raspberry Pi 400 for $100 USD gets you the keyboard with the Raspberry Pi built-in that offers 4GB of RAM, 1.8GHz quad-core Broadcom processor, 16GB storage, and related peripherals to have a fully-working computer and not needing any extras besides a display.


Making the Raspberry Pi 400 even more attractive is that the mainline kernel support will be here with Linux 5.14.


Queued into the SoC/SoC "for-next" branch last week was the DeviceTree addition for the Raspberry Pi 400. No kernel driver changes were needed since it's basically very close to the Raspberry Pi 4 but the updated DTS configuration is needed for the 1.8GHz clock rate, a different WiFi chip, power off handling via GPIO, and no ACT LED on the 400 model.

So thanks to the bits now queued into SoC's for-next Git branch ahead of the Linux 5.14 kernel, the Raspberry Pi 400 support should now be good to go. It's a bit unfortunate though it took so many months for this relatively straight-forward addition to be ready to go for mainline especially given the popularity of the Raspberry Pi hardware.
4 Comments
Related News
ACPI Platform Runtime Mechanism Support Is Getting Underway For Linux
Last Year's L-Shaped Desk Build Has Been Holding Up Well
Old Motorola 68000 Systems Can Finally Move Away From Linux's Deprecated IDE Code
Linux 5.13 To Allow Controlling The Second Fan On The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9
Raspberry Pi Announces RP2040 Chips For $1
NVIDIA vs. AMD Linux Gaming Performance For End Of May 2021 Drivers
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
It Turns Out Windows Unconditionally Reserves The First 1MB Of RAM, Linux Was Just Late To Do So
Linux x86/x86_64 Will Now Always Reserve The First 1MB Of RAM
Linus Torvalds Encourages Kernel Developers & Everyone To Get Vaccinated
Intel Releases New CPU Microcode Due To New Security Vulnerabilities (June 2021)
GNOME's Need To Broaden Its Audience For Greater Impact & Funding
Experimental Wayland Driver For Wine Now Supports Vulkan, Other Features
KDE Plasma 5.22 Released With Much Better Wayland Support, Usability Enhancements
Git 2.32 Released With Numerous Improvements