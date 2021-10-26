Raspberry Pi 4 Granted Official Vulkan 1.1 Conformance
Written by Michael Larabel in Vulkan on 26 October 2021 at 06:05 AM EDT. 2 Comments
VULKAN --
Last week I mentioned how Mesa landed Vulkan 1.1 support for the V3DV driver most notably used by the Raspberry Pi 4 and newer. With those changes in Mesa Git, The Khronos Group has now officially granted this driver Vulkan 1.1 conformance for the Raspberry Pi 4.

It's now official with The Khronos Group signing off on the Vulkan 1.1 conformance test results for the V3DV driver running on the Raspberry Pi 4 Model B single board computer.

While the changes are in Mesa Git until next quarter's Mesa 22.0, Raspberry Pi's Raspbian OS might soon start shipping the updated driver to provide this enhanced open-source Vulkan experience sooner for Raspberry Pi customers.


On the Raspberry Pi blog they are celebrating today's milestone with a look at the new features afforded by Vulkan 1.1. The Igalia developers working on the Broadcom V3DV driver have also been improving its shader compiler and improvements to even getting Unreal Engine 4 sample demos running on the Raspberry Pi 4.

Igalia developers will continue working on more V3DV Vulkan improvements to benefit Raspberry Pi users.
2 Comments
Related News
Vulkanised Fall 2021 Material Available - Autodesk Has Begun Using MoltenVK
Vulkan 1.2.196 Introduces H.265 Encode Extension
Vulkan 1.2.195 Introduced With Three New Extensions
Vulkan 1.2.194 Brings New Extension For Google's Fuchsia OS
Vulkan Video Decoding Still In The Early Stages For Open-Source
Raspberry Pi V3DV Driver Still Working On Vulkan 1.1 Conformance, More Performance
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Trying Out Ubuntu's New Flutter+Curtin-Powered Desktop Installer Was Disappointing
SiFive Has A New RISC-V Core To Improve Performance By 50%, Outperform Cortex-A78
An Early Look At The GCC 12 Compiler Performance On AMD Zen 3
GIMP 2.99.8 Released As Another Step Toward The Long Overdue GIMP 3.0
Steam Continues Improving Its Shader Pre-Caching Support, Other Beta Improvements
Apple Announces The M1 Pro / M1 Max, Asahi Linux Starts Eyeing Their Bring-Up
System76 Laptops To See Some Useful Improvements With Linux 5.16
Raspberry Pi Sees Their First Price Increase Due To Supply Chain issues