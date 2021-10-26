Raspberry Pi 4 Granted Official Vulkan 1.1 Conformance

Last week I mentioned how Mesa landed Vulkan 1.1 support for the V3DV driver most notably used by the Raspberry Pi 4 and newer. With those changes in Mesa Git, The Khronos Group has now officially granted this driver Vulkan 1.1 conformance for the Raspberry Pi 4.
It's now official with The Khronos Group signing off on the Vulkan 1.1 conformance test results for the V3DV driver running on the Raspberry Pi 4 Model B single board computer.
While the changes are in Mesa Git until next quarter's Mesa 22.0, Raspberry Pi's Raspbian OS might soon start shipping the updated driver to provide this enhanced open-source Vulkan experience sooner for Raspberry Pi customers.
On the Raspberry Pi blog they are celebrating today's milestone with a look at the new features afforded by Vulkan 1.1. The Igalia developers working on the Broadcom V3DV driver have also been improving its shader compiler and improvements to even getting Unreal Engine 4 sample demos running on the Raspberry Pi 4.
Igalia developers will continue working on more V3DV Vulkan improvements to benefit Raspberry Pi users.
