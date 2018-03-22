Vega 12 Support Is Now Available For RadeonSI Gallium3D

One day after AMD posted the big patch set providing Vega 12 GPU support for the Linux kernel's AMDGPU driver, a patch has emerged now adding Vega 12 support to the RadeonSI Gallium3D OpenGL driver.
Details are still scarce on the "Vega 12" GPU but is to be some new desktop GPU model and most of the speculation seems to be on it being a successor to the Radeon RX 500 "Polaris" series. An AMD representative already confirmed in our forums yesterday that Vega 12 is not about the Vega GPU found on select Intel CPUs. But for now there isn't much information to pass along and these Linux driver patches do not really reveal any useful information and is mostly leveraging existing Vega/Raven code-paths.
The RadeonSI Gallium3D patch for adding Vega 12 support is just around 40 lines of code for adding in the Vega 12 name, the five PCI IDs mentioned yesterday, and other very basic alterations.
The AMDGPU kernel-side work is what's much more notable. Also out today is a patch with an updated ADDRLIB for Mesa with Vega12 support. ADDRLIB is used for texture addressing and alignment calculations.
This Vega 12 Mesa patch does not include any RADV Vulkan driver support with that likely being left to the independent RADV developers to make the basic changes for supporting this new Vega GPU. Expect the Vega 12 GPU support to be settled for next quarter's Mesa 18.1 release.
