RadeonSI Enables NGG Shader Culling For Navi 1x Consumer GPUs
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 19 October 2021 at 04:00 AM EDT. Add A Comment
RADEON --
As another possible performance win for RadeonSI Gallium3D as AMD's open-source Radeon OpenGL driver on Linux systems is enabling of NGG culling for Navi 1x consumer graphics processors rather than limiting it only to newer Navi 2x (RDNA2) GPUs.

Merged on Monday was a patch to enable shader culling for Navi 1x consumer SKUs with no longer limiting it to Navi 2x / GFX10.3 or when using various debug options. This culling was also enabled for Navi 1x GPUs but only for the "Pro" graphics SKUs.

The change was made by AMD's Marek Olšák so apparently they feel comfortable enough flipping on that culling optimization for Navi 1x hardware and is a worthwhile change.

Meanwhile on the Vulkan driver side, Mesa 21.3's RADV enables NGG culling but only for the latest Navi 2x GPUs. At least with that driver, Navi 1x didn't benefit much at all from this next-gen geometry culling feature.

This shader culling change is in place for Mesa 22.0 which will debut as stable in mid-Q1'2022. Current Mesa code can also force-enable its usage via the "shader_culling" RadeonSI debug option.
Add A Comment
Related News
AMD Finally Enabling PSR By Default For Newer Hardware With Linux 5.16
A Big Batch Of AMD Graphics Driver Updates Just Sent Out For Linux 5.16
Mesa 21.3 Enables NGG Culling By Default For RDNA2 GPUs
Radeon Gallium3D Picks Up A Nice Performance Optimization For iGPU/dGPU PRIME Setups
Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.5 Now Available As Beta
AMD Publishes Open-Source "GPUFORT" As Newest Effort To Help Transition Away From CUDA
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux 5.15-rc5 x86 Changes Aim To Fix "Yet Another Hardware Trainwreck"
Axboe Achieves 8M IOPS Per-Core With Newest Linux Optimization Patches
Intel Contributes AVX-512 Optimizations To Numpy, Yields Massive Speedups
NVIDIA 495 Linux Beta Driver Released With GBM Support
Ubuntu 21.10 Released With GNOME 40 Desktop, Many Underlying Improvements
PinePhone Pro Announced As New Linux Smartphone
OpenBSD 7.0 Released With RISC-V 64-bit Port, Better Apple Silicon Support
KDE Plasma 5.23 Released In Marking 25 Years Of KDE