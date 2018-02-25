Radeon Wattman's "Automan" Being Enabled For Vega On Linux
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 25 February 2018 at 09:42 AM EST. 4 Comments
RADEON --
With the upcoming Linux 4.17 kernel cycle there is initial support for Radeon Wattman with the AMDGPU kernel driver and modern Radeon graphics processors. "Automan" is now the latest being worked on for Vega GPUs.

Automan as implied by the name is automatic Wattman handling for Linux. There was already automatic Wattman support via earlier AMDGPU patches for Polaris GPUs and can be enabled via the pp_power_profile_mode sysfs node to auto, but now there are patches for supporting newer Vega graphics processors.

The power features are adjusted/optimized automatically based on activity level of the hardware. This automatic functionality though is disabled when using FreeSync since the aggressive power management behavior can otherwise lead to potentially choppy performance.

Those with Vega GPUs wanting to try out this Automan functionality can find the 10 patches on the AMD mailing list this weekend. There's still enough time that these Vega patches should end up with all of the other Wattman code in Linux 4.17.
4 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Radeon News
UVD-Based HEVC Video Encoding Main Now Supported In Mesa 18.1
AMDGPU In Linux 4.17 Exposes WattMan Features, GPU Voltage/Power Via Hwmon
DDR4 Memory Scaling Performance On AMD Raven Ridge / Ryzen 5 2400G
Even With AMDGPU DC, HDMI/DP Audio Isn't Working Out For All Radeon Linux Users
Vega Gets Its Last Fix For Dawn of War III On Linux With Vulkan
RadeonSI Now Offers NIR Shader Cache Support
Popular News This Week
Wine-Staging Will No Longer Be Putting Out New Releases
The Community Has Brought The Unity 8 Desktop To Ubuntu 18.04
FreeBSD Finally Gets Mitigated For Spectre & Meltdown
Linux KPI-Based DRM Modules Now Working On FreeBSD 11
A Linux Kernel Driver Is Being Worked On For Valve's Steam Controller
Wine-Staging Has Been Revived, Working Towards New Release