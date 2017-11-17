Radeon VCN Encode Support Lands In Mesa 17.4 Git
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 17 November 2017 at 04:30 PM EST. 5 Comments
MESA --
It's an exciting day for open-source Radeon Linux users today as besides the AMDGPU DC pull request (albeit still unmerged as of writing), Radeon VCN encoding support has landed in Mesa Git.

VCN video decoding support has been present in Mesa since earlier this year while now the VCN encode support has arrived. Earlier this month we covered the initial encode patches that have now been merged.

VCN is the new media block with the Raven Ridge APUs that handles both video encode and decode. VCN succeeds the UVD video decoding and VCE video encoding blocks that have been around for many generations now. "Video Core Next" supports MPEG-4 AVC and HEVC/H.265 encoding while on the decoding front is MPEG-2, MPEG-4, VC1, MPEG-4 AVC, H.265 HEVC, and VP9. Most likely VCN will premiere on the desktop side with next year's Navi architecture.

This VCN encode support in Gallium3D can now be used via exposed video encode state trackers like OpenMAX.

Raven Ridge laptops are beginning to ship (at least the HP launch model so far). From tracking the various trees, it's looking like you will need at least Linux 4.15 (but it's quite possible Linux 4.16 / branches, due to various DCN display changes not queued for 4.15) and Mesa Git for the best support. More details once I'm able to get my hands on a Raven Ridge device for Linux testing.
5 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Mesa News
R600 Gallium3D Shader Image Support Lands, Other R600g Patches Pending
MESA_program_binary_formats Added To The OpenGL Registry
Igalia Posts Initial OpenGL SPIR-V Patches For Mesa, Intel i965
VC4 & VC5 Drivers Get More Fixes Ahead Of The Holidays
OpenGL 4.2 Support Could Soon Land For AMD Cayman GPUs On R600g
Mesa 17.3-RC4 Released, Handful Of Blocker Bugs Still Left
Popular News
Linux 4.14 Kernel Officially Released
XFS For Linux 4.15 Brings "Great Scads of New Stuff"
GNOME Shell 4 Proposal Published To Be More Wayland-Focused
Ubuntu 18.04 LTS Might End Up Redoing The System Sounds
Fedora 27 Is Cleared For Release Next Week
GNU Time 1.8 Rolls Out Some Improvements