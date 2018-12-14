The Radeon Software for Linux 18.50 driver release (a.k.a. "AMDGPU-PRO" 18.50) is now officially available
We were expecting the 18.50 driver update following Thursday's Radeon Software Adrenalin 2019 Edition driver for Windows having debuted. The 18.50 driver release has since been made available via the AMD web-site.
While the Radeon Software Windows update brought with it many updates, there is just one listed new feature/change for the 18.50 Linux release: "Provides support for RHEL 7.6 / CentOS 7.6."
That's it for what is listed publicly... But we know more stuff went on internally. From last month's 18.50 preview build we even saw some early changes towards next-gen Navi GPU support.
The new 18.50 Linux driver listing does mention "Radeon RX 550/560/570/580/590 Series Graphics" but no word if this driver update carries the very latest RX 590 patches needed for working and stable 3D support.
I'll be trying the Radeon Software for Linux 18.50 release in the days ahead to see what I can uncover in terms of other changes, but the vast majority of Linux gamers should be just fine riding the latest Linux kernel and Mesa packages on their newer distros for the optimal AMDGPU+RADV/RadeonSI driver experience for OpenGL and Vulkan gaming.
The 18.50 release is available for RHEL/CentOS 7, RHEL/CentOS 6.10, Ubuntu 18.04.1 LTS, and SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop/Server 15. The 18.50 driver can be downloaded at AMD.com.
