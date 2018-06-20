The Radeon Software "AMDGPU-PRO" 18.20 hybrid driver stack is now available with official support for Ubuntu 18.04 LTS and Red Hat Enterprise Linux 17.20.
Two months after the debut of the Ubuntu 18.04 LTS "Bionic Beaver" release, the Q2'2018 Radeon Sotware for Linux driver update has arrived with support for this latest long-term support release. Radeon Software 18.20 was officially released last week but seemingly went under everyone's radar until now.
Back in May the 18.20 driver was offered in preview form while now it's considered the latest stable release.
Besides the new OS support, the only fixed issue it mentions is fixing a problem with the Ensight software. No other changes are mentioned on the AMD.com download page. Besides Ubuntu 18.04 and RHEL 7.5, Ubuntu 16.04.4, RHEL 6.9, and SUSE Linux Enterprise 12 SP3 continue to be supported.
Fresh AMDGPU-PRO / Radeon Software vs. RadeonSI/RADV benchmarks coming up soon.
