Last year Radeon Rays 4.0 brought Vulkan support while dropping OpenCL and at the same time no longer being open-source... This GPU-accelerated ray intersection library used by the likes of Radeon ProRender is out today with version 4.1 and now it's back to being open-source.
Today with AMD's Radeon Rays 4.1 release they are celebrating that it's now "open source!" Though that's just for Radeon Rays 4 as mentioned with their prior release having gone closed-source compared to prior releases, but thankfully it's now returned to being open-source.
Radeon Rays 4.1 continues to support Vulkan and DirectX 12. Radeon Rays 4.1 also adds new tests and other improvements for this ray intersection library.
Radeon Rays 4.1 is open-source under the MIT license. Radeon Rays 4.1 is available from GPUOpen and GitHub.
