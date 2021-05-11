AMD Publishes Radeon Rays 4.1 As Open-Source
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 11 May 2021 at 11:26 AM EDT. Add A Comment
Last year Radeon Rays 4.0 brought Vulkan support while dropping OpenCL and at the same time no longer being open-source... This GPU-accelerated ray intersection library used by the likes of Radeon ProRender is out today with version 4.1 and now it's back to being open-source.

Today with AMD's Radeon Rays 4.1 release they are celebrating that it's now "open source!" Though that's just for Radeon Rays 4 as mentioned with their prior release having gone closed-source compared to prior releases, but thankfully it's now returned to being open-source.

Radeon Rays 4.1 continues to support Vulkan and DirectX 12. Radeon Rays 4.1 also adds new tests and other improvements for this ray intersection library.

Radeon Rays 4.1 is open-source under the MIT license. Radeon Rays 4.1 is available from GPUOpen and GitHub.
